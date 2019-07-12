Transfer Talk: Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku's value assessed

Listen or subscribe on:

The Transfer Talk podcast is back with another episode as the summer transfer window hots up.

After Inter Milan and Manchester United hold talks over Romelu Lukaku, Dharmesh Sheth explains why he will not be sold cheaply and Nick Wright outlines why he would be difficult to replace at Old Trafford.

Sky Italy's Valentina Fass joins the show to discuss whether Inter can actually afford Lukaku, as well as providing updates on Toby Alderweireld, Matthijs De Ligt and James Rodriguez.

With West Ham's pursuit of Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez ending in disappointment, the panel discuss the Hammers' move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller and whether he would be a good fit in the Premier League.

As Aston Villa prepare to take their spending past £100m, Rob Dorsett joins the show to assess whether it is money well spent and how much of a financial risk the Premier League newcomers are taking.

Antoine Griezmann's move to Barcelona inched closer after the Catalan giants announced they had met his £108m release clause. The panel assess how the Frenchman will fit at the Nou Camp and whether there is also room for Neymar.

Laurent Koscielny's refusal to travel on Arsenal's pre-season tour of the USA is also on the agenda with the panel outlining why it is a damaging blow for manager Unai Emery.

Also discussed is the future of Dani Ceballos, with North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham set to go head to head to land the rising Spanish star on loan from Real Madrid.

