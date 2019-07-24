Real Madrid 2-2 Arsenal (pens 3-2): Gareth Bale nets in surprise substitute appearance

Gareth Bale put a public spat over his future behind him to play a major part in Real Madrid's comeback

Wantaway forward Gareth Bale netted in a surprise appearance for Real Madrid in their penalty shoot-out win over Arsenal.

In a four-goal game where both teams were reduced to 10 men it was Bale's impact from the bench that instead stole the headlines, with the Welshman scoring 10 minutes after coming on - less than two days since Zinedine Zidane said he had refused to play in their opening friendly with Bayern Munich as part of an ongoing spat over his future.

Any reconciliation was probably the last thing on Zidane's mind earlier in the game, with Nacho sent off for handball inside 10 minutes and Alexandre Lacazette firing Arsenal ahead from the spot, before turning provider with a deft flick for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to grab a second on the break.

Sokratis' two bookings inside a minute before the break levelled things up in terms of personnel, and after the break Real levelled the scores too with a pair of quick-fire goals, the first from surprise inclusion Bale who toe-poked home the rebound from Marco Asensio's effort.

Within minutes Real restored parity with Asensio getting the final touch this time, a powerful effort in at Emiliano Martinez's near post from Marcelo's cross.

After Bale's clearance and near-miss for a second, Arsenal substitute Eddie Nketiah missed two fine chances to win the game late on which instead saw it go to a shoot-out, and it was Real who picked up the extra point when Robbie Burns missed the decisive kick.

How Bale helped snatch victory from defeat

An experienced Arsenal side flew out of the traps in Washington and had much the better of the early play, the same of which could not be said for Nacho.The defender was given his marching orders within 10 minutes when he palmed Lacazette's goalbound effort off the line - and the Frenchman took a second bite of the cherry to fire in off the post from the spot.

The Gunners took full advantage of their extra man and soon had a two-goal lead with an early sign their front two have kept up their chemistry. A deft first-time backheel from Lacazette set Aubameyang free, and he rounded Keylor Navas before slotting in.

But with things looking rosy and half-time approaching, Arsenal were shot in the foot, as much by the referee as themselves. Having booked Sokratis for pulling Kroos to the floor moments earlier, he was surrounded by Real players when the Greek defender clattered into Luka Modric and, perhaps because of the pressure, gave him his marching orders.

Sokratis was handed only the third red card of his professional career

Real should have taken advantage within moments when Modric lifted a wonderful ball over the defence to meet Carvajal's run, but instead of squaring for an unmarked Benzema, he went for goal himself with a powderpuff effort. The Frenchman did get a chance of his own moments later, and thundered a header against the post from Toni Kroos' excellent cross.

But after half-time, and the introduction of Bale, Marco Asensio and others, they did mount a comeback. Both were involved in their first goal as Marcelo's cross found Asensio and his effort squirmed away from Martinez's grasp and at the feet of Bale, who could barely miss and tapped into an empty net before barely celebrating.

And they were level through more good work from Marcelo three minutes later, the Brazilian this time finding Marcelo unmarked at the near post and he fired powerfully beyond Martinez.

Bale added to his remarkable appearance by clearing Calum Chambers' effort from a corner off the line before he came close to a second of the night, bending a fine effort with the outside of his left boot just beyond the far post. Minutes later Asensio was carried from the pitch on a stretcher with a nasty looking knee injury.

Late on Nketiah should have won the game for Arsenal but his first effort got stuck under Thibaut Courtois' body, before he nodded wide from close-range moments later leaving the game to be settled by penalties, but misses from Granit Xhaka, Nacho Monreal and Burton handed Real the bonus point.

An olive branch for Bale?

It was slightly surprising to see Gareth Bale named among Real Madrid's substitutes, and doubly so when he was introduced at the break by Zinedine Zidane. It was only Monday when the Real Madrid boss strongly suggested his time at the club was over, but whatever he saw from the Welshman in the proceeding 48 hours was rewarded by his goal and performance in Washington.

Will this change anything in the often strained relationship between the pair? Could Bale play a part in ZIdane's plans now? It's only one game - but signs of a potential reconciliation, if the big-money move Bale desires doesn't come to fruition, are already there.

How did Hazard get on?

Eden Hazard was largely anonymous before he was hooked like many of his team-mates at half-time. He played in a floating 10 role behind Benzema but with Real Madrid firmly second-best in the first half, he saw very little of the ball and found opportunities hard to come by with Arsenal generally in control of the midfield battle.

Eden Hazard had a quiet afternoon in his second game as a Real Madrid player

When Real did pick the ball up in midfield, Kroos and Modric tended to occupy the sort of positions Hazard would like filling, but of course it's still very early days.

Where did it go wrong for Arsenal?

It's only pre-season but Arsenal fell away alarmingly after half-time, and struggled to cope after they were reduced to 10 men to match Real Madrid's early dismissal.

They were exposed down their right-hand side in particular, and Marcelo was a real menace to Carl Jenkinson when he was introduced at the break. The Gunners dropped deeper and deeper as Real pressurised them, too, inviting pressure and playing into their hands.

This allowed the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos free reign to dictate play and keep them penned in their own half - and against quality sides that will happen in competitive games too if Unai Emery isn't careful.

Unai Emery was at times visibly frustrated by Arsenal's second-half performance

But against a quality Real Madrid side there was plenty to be happy about too. Lacazette and Aubameyang's partnership already looks back to full strength and for much of the first half they were much the better side.

What's next?

Arsenal play their first pre-season game in front of their own fans against Lyon on Sunday in the annual Emirates Cup. Real Madrid play arch-rivals Atletico in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.