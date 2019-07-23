Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale refused to play for Real Madrid

1:03 Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale refused to play in their pre-season game against Bayern Munich because of the uncertainty about his future Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale refused to play in their pre-season game against Bayern Munich because of the uncertainty about his future

Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale refused to play in Real Madrid's pre-season match against Bayern Munich and insists he has "never disrespected anybody".

Real head coach Zidane said on Saturday after the 3-1 defeat to Bayern that Bale was close to leaving and his departure would be "best for everyone", adding it was nothing personal.

Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, blasted Zidane for his comments, calling him a "disgrace" and questioning how he could show such little respect for a player "that has done so much for Real Madrid".

But, speaking ahead of Wednesday's pre-season match against Arsenal, Zidane sought to clear up the situation: "The first thing is that I've never disrespected anybody - certainly not any player.

"I've always said the same. Players are the most important thing here. If there is a player here, I will be with them.

"Secondly, I said the club were trying to find a way out for Gareth.

"Thirdly, which is the most important, is that the other day he didn't get changed for the game because he didn't want to. The club are trying to find a way out for him. For now, Gareth is a Real Madrid player, he's going to train normally with us and we will see what happens on Tuesday."

Barnett, Bale's agent, has also confirmed he is "working" on a deal to get Bale out of the Bernabeu.

Chinese Super League clubs Jiangsu Suning and Beijing Guoan want to sign Bale, according to Sky in Italy.

However, it is understood Bale would need to be offered wages on par with the world's top players to tempt him away from the La Liga club.

Bale is also in no rush to leave Madrid because his family are happy in the Spanish capital - and any potential move would have to be right for them as well.

There have been initial talks with potential suitors, but Sky Sports News understands Bale's camp have not discussed a move to Paris Saint-Germain in a deal that would see Neymar go the other way contrary to reports.

