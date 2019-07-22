Real Madrid's Gareth Bale must reject China for elite club, says Graham Hunter

0:27 Gareth Bale is attracting interest from the Chinese Super League, but La Liga expert Graham Hunter believes the forward needs to join an 'elite' club Gareth Bale is attracting interest from the Chinese Super League, but La Liga expert Graham Hunter believes the forward needs to join an 'elite' club

Gareth Bale needs to reject offers from the Chinese Super League and join an 'elite' club, according to La Liga expert Graham Hunter.

Bale's future has been the subject of intense speculation and Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane claimed the forward was 'very close' to leaving over the weekend.

But Sky Sports News understands the 30-year-old will only leave Real if he feels the move is right for him and his family, who enjoy life in Madrid and are settled in the Spanish capital.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with the Welshman in the past and a reunion with Tottenham has also been suggested, however he is reportedly attracting serious interest from the Chinese Super League.

Hunter, though, believes that Bale should join a top side and silence his critics.

"I think it's going to be the wrong move [joining a Chinese Super League club]" he told Sky Sports News.

"The Chinese league is under matured and it's not a class league yet.

"He should be playing at an elite football club and he should be doing so in order to stick Zinedine Zidane's words back down his throat.

"He has been an extraordinary British export."

Zidane's comments on Bale's future prompted the player's agent, Jonathan Barnett, to react angrily, calling the Real Madrid coach a 'disgrace' for his behaviour towards his client.

Former Real president Ramon Calderon believes the relationship between the pair needs to be addressed quickly with just a few weeks of the transfer window remaining.

"It's unsustainable, for sure. For everyone, for the player, for the coach and the club," remarked Calderon.

"Zidane discounted him when he left the club at the beginning of last season - he wanted to keep Cristiano Ronaldo and sell Bale.

"The president didn't follow that advice, so Zidane left the club.

"When he came back two months ago he was promised Bale won't be there in the future.

"Maybe his comments weren't really appropriate but what he has showed is he's fed up with the situation and the best thing to do is find a solution."

Where could Bale go?

Real have already spent over £250m this summer on five arrivals as Zidane begins rebuilding his squad.

However, Real's high-valuation, Bale's reported £600,000-a-week wages and the fact the winger is settled in Madrid make a departure difficult.

"No top player, and he's one of them for sure, wants to be on the bench," Calderon added.

"He would like to be playing, it doesn't matter where but I suppose at a big club, but no offers have come - that is another problem.

"They are talking about Chinese clubs but they have the problem about paying the transfer fee, with their new rules, they have to pay the same money to the federation.

"That will double the amount for the transfer fee. I think in this case the best solution would be a loan, but nobody is willing to do that."

