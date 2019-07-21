Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale set for Real Madrid departure

Gareth Bale looks like he could be leaving Real Madrid

Gareth Bale is very close to leaving Real Madrid, according to Zinedine Zidane.

The Welshman did not feature in Real Madrid's 3-1 International Champions Cup defeat to Bayern Munich in Houston on Saturday night.

0:21 Before the game with Bayern Munich, Zidane said Bale remains a Real player and that he still has full respect for the Wales international winger Before the game with Bayern Munich, Zidane said Bale remains a Real player and that he still has full respect for the Wales international winger

Real boss Zidane said Bale's omission from the matchday squad was because he is on the verge of sealing a departure away from the club.

"Bale did not play because he is very close to leaving," Zidane told reporters.

Bale became the most expensive player in the world when he left Tottenham to join Real

"We hope he leaves soon, it would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team.

"I have nothing personal against him, but there is a time where things are done because they must be done, I have to make decisions, we have to change," Zidane added.

Bale has won four Champions League titles since joining Real Madrid in 2013

"The exit is the coach's decision, and also of the player, who knows the situation.

"The situation will change, I do not know if in 24 or 48 hours, but it will, and it's a good thing for everyone."

1:13 Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett told Sky Sports News on June 18 that the Real forward would not leave the Bernabeu on loan this summer Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett told Sky Sports News on June 18 that the Real forward would not leave the Bernabeu on loan this summer

In the build-up to Saturday night's clash with Real, Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantra said like any top player, Bale would be welcomed at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern are desperate to add attacking flair to their first XI following the departures of creative duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben at the end of last season and have tried to sign Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Manchester City's Leroy Sane.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.