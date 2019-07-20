Thiago Alcantara says Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is welcome at Bayern Munich

Bale has been linked with a summer move to Bayern, who are in the market for a winger following the retirement of 35-year-old Arjen Robben, and the departure of Franck Ribery who left the German side after his contract expired.

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Manchester City's Leroy Sane are believed to be Bayern's top transfer targets, but Thiago says the door would be open for Bale if the 30-year-old decided to move to Germany.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's International Champions Cup clash with Real Madrid, the Spanish midfielder said: "t's very simple, for me, any top player who wants to come and play at a top club like Bayern Munich, who wants to contribute, they are welcome here.

"We will have the door open to you.

"Robben, Ribery and Bale play in similar positions on the field and we lost Robben and Ribery in our midfield, two historic members of this club.

"If Gareth (Bale) wants to come, any top player who wants to come here is welcome."

Bale has fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu following Zinedine Zidane's return as manager, with the Spanish side reportedly keen to get the Wales international off their wage bill.

However, Zidane says he still has respect for the Welsh winger, speaking to the press before the Champions Cup game with Bayern, he said: "It is not a problem, he has a contract.

"He is here, he will spend his time with us. I have respect for all of my players.

"Gareth is with us, he is a Real Madrid player and we're going to see what happens."

