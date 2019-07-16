Callum Hudson-Odoi: Frank Lampard wants Chelsea winger to sign new deal

0:54 Frank Lampard discusses Callum Hudson-Odoi's future at Chelsea Frank Lampard discusses Callum Hudson-Odoi's future at Chelsea

Frank Lampard says he wants Callum Hudson-Odoi to sign a new deal at Chelsea, amid interest from Bayern Munich.

Chelsea head coach Lampard arrived in Japan on Tuesday morning with his 24-man squad, although Hudson-Odoi, 18, stayed back as he continues his recovery from the ruptured Achilles he suffered in April.

Bayern have made no secret of their interest in the winger, whose deal expires at the end of the coming season, since the January transfer window. Hudson-Odoi remains one of their key targets, despite having a fourth bid worth £22.5m rejected for him last month.

Hudson-Odoi turned down an £85,000-a-week contract offer from Chelsea in January - as well as handing in a transfer request - and it is understood the England international is no closer to agreeing a new deal.

"With Callum, of course, I want him to sign [a new deal] and stay here," said Lampard, speaking ahead of Chelsea's friendly against Kawasaki Frontale on Friday.

"I said that before I came here - just talking generally - and I said it when I first got here. He is a player that came through the academy, he is a player that can be a big player for Chelsea and for England.

"We - as a club, for sure - want him to stay."

'I don't care about age - I care about performance'

Lampard, however, has already been able to convince Mason Mount, another academy graduate, who he took on loan as Derby manager last season, to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues' record-scorer is "delighted" the club reached an agreement with one of their brightest prospects and had a message for the rest of the youngsters in his squad hoping to break into the first team.

"I think everyone knows I have a keen eye for the academy players the club have produced," he added.

"And we now have a big batch of them that are fighting to get into the first team. But to be absolutely clear, they now have to make the difference.

Ethan Ampadu (left) could go on loan this summer, says Lampard

"I don't care about age, I care about performance and how people train and how they play. Now it's up to those young players to show what they can do."

Ampadu set for loan move

Lampard also said Ethan Ampadu, the 18-year-old Wales international, is absent from the 24-man travelling squad in Japan because he could be going on loan this summer.

The Chelsea head coach is a big fan of the defender and tried to get him on loan at Derby last season.