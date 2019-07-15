Chelsea legend Frank Lampard must deliver, says David Luiz

Chelsea captain David Luiz played against St Patrick's on Saturday

David Luiz has described Frank Lampard as a Chelsea legend but acknowledged he must deliver in his new role as head coach.

Lampard is the club's all-time goalscorer with 211 goals and won 11 trophies during his illustrious playing career at Stamford Bridge.

But Luiz says he must now lead Chelsea to glory off the pitch having done so on it.

"If you keep winning titles, this is good. In the last years, we've changed coach but still won things," said Luiz.

"Now, we have a different coach with a new philosophy. But in the end it is the same thing: you play for a big club and a big club has to win.

"Everyone knows Lamps is a legend. It was a pleasure to work with him as a player and it's a pleasure to work with him as a coach now.

"When you play with a player like Lamps, he is a leader anyway so he is still leading the team now in a different place.

"He cannot run anymore and cannot score goals any more but he's still a leader.

"The squad is good enough, with the experienced players, the talented players, the young players.

"We just lost a big, big name, a legend of the club, in Eden Hazard but we have many players who can do the job."

Chelsea beat Irish side St Patrick's 4-0 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, with the Blues next facing Kawasaki Frontale in Japan on Friday.

Lampard will face a much tougher test in his first Premier League game in charge, however, with Chelsea taking on Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 11, live on Sky Sports.