St Patrick's 0-4 Chelsea: Olivier Giroud double seals Frank Lampard's first win as Blues boss

Mason Mount (left) celebrates opening the scoring for Chelsea

Olivier Giroud scored twice as Chelsea beat St Patrick's 4-0 to seal Frank Lampard's first win in charge of the club.

Giroud came off the bench to net a second-half double in Dublin after first-half goals from Mason Mount and Emerson Palmieri had put the visitors in control.

Despite making 11 changes at half-time, Lampard - in just his second match as Chelsea boss following their midweek draw at Bohemians - will still have taken much from the friendly at Richmond Park as he gears up for the start of the new Premier League season next month.

Mount, who spent the previous campaign playing under Lampard while on loan at Derby, was handed a first start as the new manager fielded a strong-looking lineup, with the midfielder catching the eye with a neatly-taken opening goal after 14 minutes.

Chelsea's first-half XI Caballero, Zappacosta, Tomori, Luiz, Emerson, Jorginho, Mount, Kovacic, Barkley, Abraham, Batshuayi

Lampard also began with a front two of Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi, two other players recalled after being loaned out last season.

The Belgian forward impressed with a dynamic first-half display in which he was unlucky not to score, before Lampard changed both personnel and shape to a 4-2-3-1 in the second period, with the experienced Giroud leading the line.

And Giroud staked a claim to start away to Manchester United on the opening weekend of the season with two well-taken goals to complement a first clean sheet under the new manager.