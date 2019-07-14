Fulham sign Martell Taylor-Crossdale after Chelsea contract ends

Martell Taylor-Crossdale will make the short switch across London from Chelsea to Fulham

Fulham have signed Martell Taylor-Crossdale following the expiry of his Chelsea contract.

The 19-year-old striker has signed a two-year deal with the Sky Bet Championship club and will initially link up with their U23 side.

He told Fulham's website: "I'm ready to go here and show everyone what I can do.

"I felt coming here presented the perfect opportunity to push into the first team. I had a look at the pathway into the first team and I'm hopeful I can breakthrough to impress the manager.

"I'm a player who likes to run in-behind. I'm good in the box and know where the net is. I hope I can score lots of goals for Fulham."

Sky Sports News understands Fulham have beaten Hoffenheim to the signing of Taylor-Crossdale, who even travelled to Germany to undergo a medical with the Bundesliga club last month.

The England U20 international also turned down a new deal at Chelsea but has opted to move to their south-west London rivals.

