Ivan Cavaleiro signs for Fulham on loan from Wolves

Ivan Cavaleiro becomes Fulham's first signing of the summer

Fulham have signed Wolves winger Ivan Cavaleiro on a season-long loan, with the option to make the deal permanent next summer.

The 25-year-old was a regular in the Wolves side that won the Championship in 2018, but started just six matches as they returned to the Premier League last season.

After sealing his move to Craven Cottage, Cavaleiro told Fulham's website: "I'm really happy to be here and sign for Fulham. This is a big and respected club in England and through the rest of the world.

"Fulham has been involved in a European final, so it holds great pedigree.

"This is a good opportunity for me to grow as a player as well so I'm very happy to be here and I'm excited to be meeting everyone today."

Cavaleiro, who has two caps for Portugal, joined Wolves from Monaco three years ago.

He becomes Fulham's first signing of the summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

