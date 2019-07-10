Wolves' managing director Laurie Dalrymple leaves Molineux

Laurie Dalrymple is leaving Wolves with immediate effect

Wolves' managing director Laurie Dalrymple has had his contract ended and been placed on gardening leave with immediate effect.

There is no suggestion of misconduct on the part of Dalrymple, Sky Sports News understands.

But it is understood there has been a gradual deterioration in relationships between the outgoing managing director and chairman Jeff Shi, which has led to the decision.

Dalrymple originally joined the club as head of commercial affairs and leaves after four-and-a-half years at Molineux.

Three of those years have been in his current position, where he was tasked with overseeing all commercial, stadium and non-football administrative staff at the club.

Dalrymple will not be replaced immediately but instead, Shi will take on some of the managing director's key responsibilities.

"With the strong management team we have in place at Wolves we will continue to push forward on and off the pitch," Shi told the club's official website.

"We have very clear strategies for all areas of the club, and we are very much looking forward to the new challenges that this season will bring."

Wolves concluded their club statement by adding: "The club would like to place on record its appreciation to Laurie for his contribution during his time at Wolves."