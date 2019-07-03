Helder Costa completes Leeds move from Wolves on loan with permanent deal to follow

Helder Costa has joined Leeds

Helder Costa has joined Leeds from Wolves on an initial one-year loan deal, which will become a permanent transfer next summer for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old winger played 25 times in the Premier League last season, scoring once, as Wolves finished seventh.

Costa helped Wolves secure promotion from the Sky Bet Championship in the 2017/18 season and will try to do the same for Marcelo Bielsa's side, after he signed a deal that will run through until 2024.

Leeds finished third in the Championship last season but were knocked out at the semi-final stage of the play-offs by Derby.

Leeds sold Jack Clarke to Tottenham for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday, with the winger returning to Elland Road on a season-long loan for 2019/20.

Bielsa has already added Jack Harrison from Manchester City and Ben White from Brighton - both on season-long loan deals.

