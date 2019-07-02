Jack Clarke signs for Tottenham but returns to Leeds on loan

Jack Clarke becomes Spurs' first signing since Lucas Moura joined the club 18 months ago

Tottenham have signed Jack Clarke from Leeds for an undisclosed fee, but the winger will return to Elland Road on a season-long loan for 2019/20.

Clarke has signed a four-year deal until 2023, and Sky Sports News understands the transfer carries an initial fee of £8.5m.

Sky Sports News revealed last month that Spurs had revived their interest in Clarke after having a look at the 18-year-old in January.

As part of Clarke's move to the Champions League finalists, he will go back to Leeds for a season-long loan and will return to pre-season training with Marcelo Bielsa's side.

On his move to the Premier League side, Clarke said: "I'm delighted to join Tottenham and in the short term I'll be giving my all to hopefully help Leeds win promotion."

Clarke is Spurs' first signing since Lucas Moura joined from PSG 517 days ago.

The move to North London comes after Clarke completed a medical at Spurs last Thursday.

Clarke, who came through the youth system at Elland Road, made his first-team debut under Thomas Christiansen's tenure at Leeds in an EFL Cup tie against Leicester City in 2017.

He was handed his Sky Bet Championship debut against Brentford last October.

The York-born midfielder scored twice and made two assists in 25 appearances for Bielsa's side in 2018/19.

Arguably Clarke's highlight of last season was scoring a curled right-footed strike against Aston Villa in December 2018, registering the first of three goals for the Whites away at Villa Park as Leeds came back from two goals down to win.

A club-record £65m deal for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has also been agreed, Sky Sports News understands.

The 22-year-old, who has been capped four times by France, will sign a five-year-deal with Tottenham and is due to undergo a medical in the next few days.

