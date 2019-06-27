Jack Clarke passes Tottenham medical ahead of Leeds transfer

1:24 We take a look at some of Jack Clarke's most impressive moments for Leeds last season. We take a look at some of Jack Clarke's most impressive moments for Leeds last season.

Jack Clarke has completed a medical at Tottenham ahead of a potential transfer from Leeds, according to Sky sources.

Although a few details remain to be finalised, the 18-year-old is on the verge of an £8.5m move to north London.

Sky Sports News revealed last month that Spurs had revived their interest in Clarke after having a look at the 18-year-old in January.

Jack Clarke helped Leeds to third in the Championship last season

He is now poised to become the Champions League finalists' first signing since Lucas Moura arrived from PSG in January last year.

Clarke made 25 appearances for Leeds last season, scoring twice as they finished third in the table, before losing in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-finals.

He may not be the only new arrival at Spurs this summer, with a club record deal for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele also in the pipeline.

