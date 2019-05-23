Tottenham renew interest in Leeds teenager Jack Clarke

Jack Clarke made 25 appearances for Leeds in his debut season

Tottenham have renewed their interest in Leeds teenager Jack Clarke this summer, Sky Sports News understands.

Spurs have been monitoring the winger this season and Sky Sports News reported their initial interest in January.

Clarke has continued to make an impact under Marcelo Bielsa - one of Mauricio Pochettino's previous mentors - as Leeds missed out on promotion via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

The 18-year-old, who has home-grown player status and came through the academy at Ellland Road, made 22 league appearances, scoring twice and making two assists.

Spurs would prefer to sign young players under the age of 23 this summer, as manager Mauricio Pochettino looks for a fresh injection of youth into his squad.

Leeds lost 4-3 on aggregate against Derby in the Championship play-off semi-finals

Along with Manchester United and Juventus, the Champions League finalists are also very interested in Fulham's left wing-back Ryan Sessegnon.

Spurs will look to deal with their contract and transfer business after the Champions League final against Liverpool on June 1, and would like to make additions across their defence, as well in central midfield, at No 10 and on the wing.

Tottenham are expected to undergo a busy summer of transfer activity with the squad stretched after their run to the final of the Champions League.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani will need to reassess their squad over the summer window, the Whites along with Cardiff and Wigan have recently been linked a move for Portsmouth forward Jamal Lowe.