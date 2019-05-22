Portsmouth's Jamal Lowe subject of transfer battle between Leeds, Cardiff and Wigan
Leeds United, Cardiff City and Wigan look set to battle it out to land Portsmouth's topscorer Jamal Lowe, Sky Sports News understands.
The 24-year-old, who scored 17 goals for Pompey in all competitions in the 2018/19 season, has just 12 months left on his contract.
Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett is keen to keep hold of his star striker - but may be tempted to allow a transfer, with Lowe's asking price expected to be in the region of £2m.
Jackett recently confirmed there have been no official bids for Lowe yet, but he is aware of growing speculation.
"We will see about [...] Jamal, if bids come in for any of our players we will deal with it then," he said earlier this week.
"We will see, it very much depends if bids come in. None have yet."