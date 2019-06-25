Tottenham Hotspur News

Tottenham agree £65m deal for Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele

Last Updated: 25/06/19 10:38pm

Spurs have agreed a club-record fee for Tanguy Ndombele
Tottenham have agreed to pay a club record fee of around £65m for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, Sky Sports News understands.

The 22-year-old France international will sign a five-year deal and is due to undergo a medical in the next few days.

Lyon reportedly told Tottenham that it would take a bid of £63m to buy Ndombele, who cost them £7m from Amiens last summer.

Speaking to French publication Telefoot last week, he said: "It's true that Tottenham are a great team - a big club. They finished fourth in their league, they were finalists in the Champions League.

"They are a big club like many others. Which player would not be interested in a big club?"

Ndombele had been on the radar of several other top European clubs including Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

