Romelu Lukaku's agent in Milan for talks with Inter

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly available for £75m this summer

Romelu Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello was in Milan on Tuesday for talks with Inter amid reports linking the Manchester United striker with a move to Italy.

Pastorello was in Milan to discuss other clients but also on the agenda for the next few days is the future of the United striker, who has been linked with a move to Inter.

Asked if Inter were trying to sign Lukaku this summer, Pastorello said: "Yes, he's publicly expressed his plans and desires. We'll see what happens.

"Lukaku is a dream, a difficult one to make happen as such, but I believe nothing is impossible. It's not impossible and Inter is trying hard."

0:39 Romelu Lukaku faced questions over his Manchester United future after scoring twice for Belgium against Scotland Romelu Lukaku faced questions over his Manchester United future after scoring twice for Belgium against Scotland

Inter chief executive Beppe Marotta was more circumspect: "It's early", he responded to reporters questioning him about Lukaku.

Among Pastorello's other clients is Inter youngster Edoardo Vergani, who is being linked with a swap for Sassuolo's Stefano Sensi: "We talked about Vergani (first) because his is a more urgent situation, in the next few days, we'll talk about the rest."

Lukaku was signed by Jose Mourinho in 2017 for an initial £75m

It's been reported in the last week that Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for Lukaku and would be prepared to sell for around £75m provided the deal is cash only.

Inter will be released by UEFA from a Financial Fair Play (FFP) settlement agreement on June 30 and are unlikely to move for Lukaku before then.

