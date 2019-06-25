Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Leeds winger Jack Clarke

Jack Clarke made 25 appearances for Leeds in his debut season

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Leeds winger Jack Clarke, Sky Sports News understands.

Discussions between the clubs are understood to have progressed over the last few days.

Several elements of the deal are said to have been agreed, including a fee in the region of £8.5m.

Sky Sports News revealed last month that Spurs had reignited their interest in Clarke after having a look at the 18-year-old in January.

Clarke made 25 appearances in his debut season last term as Leeds lost in the Championship play-off semi-finals to Derby.

Clarke, who came through the academy at Elland Road, scored two goals last season.

