AFC Wimbledon to face MK Dons in Carabao Cup first round as Salford City host Leeds
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 20/06/19 8:01pm
AFC Wimbledon have been drawn against MK Dons in the first round of the Carabao Cup, while newly-promoted Salford City will face Leeds.
The draw, which was conducted at a London supermarket by former England internationals John Barnes and Ray Parlour, was split into two regions - North and South.
The highest-ranked team in the northern section, Huddersfield, will face Lincoln while the highest-ranked southern side, West Brom, take on Millwall.
Every club from Sky Bet League One and League Two enter the Carabao Cup in round one, along with 22 of the 24 Championship clubs.
The two remaining Championship clubs - Cardiff and Fulham - who finished 18th and 19th in the Premier League last season, will enter the competition in round two, alongside Premier League clubs not involved in European competitions.
Clubs competing in Europe during the 2019-20 season will finally enter the Carabao Cup in round three.
The first round matches are scheduled to take place in the week beginning August 12, with the final due to be played at Wembley on March 1, 2020.
Full draw for Carabao Cup First Round
North Draw
Tranmere Rovers v Hull City
Grimsby Town v Doncaster Rovers
Wigan Athletic v Stoke City
Port Vale v Burton Albion
Nottingham Forest v Fleetwood Town
Bradford City v Preston North End
Blackpool v Macclesfield Town
Blackburn Rovers v Oldham Athletic
Mansfield Town v Morecambe
Accrington Stanley v Sunderland
Scunthorpe United v Derby County
Rochdale v Bolton Wanderers
Huddersfield Town v Lincoln City
Middlesbrough v Crewe Alexandra
Shrewsbury Town v Rotherham United
Sheffield Wednesday v Bury
Salford City v Leeds United
Barnsley v Carlisle United
South Draw
Colchester United v Swindon Town
AFC Wimbledon v MK Dons
Oxford United v Peterborough United
Queens Park Rangers v Bristol City
Plymouth Argyle v Leyton Orient
Wycombe Wanderers v Reading
Charlton Athletic v Forest Green Rovers
Gillingham v Newport County
Stevenage v Southend United
Luton Town v Ipswich Town
Walsall v Crawley Town
Bristol Rovers v Cheltenham Town
Brentford v Cambridge United
Coventry City v Exeter City
Swansea City v Northampton Town
West Bromwich Albion v Millwall
Portsmouth v Birmingham City