AFC Wimbledon to face MK Dons in Carabao Cup first round as Salford City host Leeds

Elsewhere, Portsmouth host Birmingham as Derby travel to Scunthorpe

AFC Wimbledon have been drawn against MK Dons in the first round of the Carabao Cup, while newly-promoted Salford City will face Leeds.

The draw, which was conducted at a London supermarket by former England internationals John Barnes and Ray Parlour, was split into two regions - North and South.

The highest-ranked team in the northern section, Huddersfield, will face Lincoln while the highest-ranked southern side, West Brom, take on Millwall.

Every club from Sky Bet League One and League Two enter the Carabao Cup in round one, along with 22 of the 24 Championship clubs.

Ray Parlour says fans can look forward to a 'fantastic' first round in the Carabao Cup

The two remaining Championship clubs - Cardiff and Fulham - who finished 18th and 19th in the Premier League last season, will enter the competition in round two, alongside Premier League clubs not involved in European competitions.

Clubs competing in Europe during the 2019-20 season will finally enter the Carabao Cup in round three.

The first round matches are scheduled to take place in the week beginning August 12, with the final due to be played at Wembley on March 1, 2020.

Full draw for Carabao Cup First Round

North Draw

Tranmere Rovers v Hull City

Grimsby Town v Doncaster Rovers

Wigan Athletic v Stoke City

Port Vale v Burton Albion

Nottingham Forest v Fleetwood Town

Bradford City v Preston North End

Blackpool v Macclesfield Town

Blackburn Rovers v Oldham Athletic

Mansfield Town v Morecambe

Accrington Stanley v Sunderland

Scunthorpe United v Derby County

Rochdale v Bolton Wanderers

Huddersfield Town v Lincoln City

Middlesbrough v Crewe Alexandra

Shrewsbury Town v Rotherham United

Sheffield Wednesday v Bury

Salford City v Leeds United

Barnsley v Carlisle United

South Draw

Colchester United v Swindon Town

AFC Wimbledon v MK Dons

Oxford United v Peterborough United

Queens Park Rangers v Bristol City

Plymouth Argyle v Leyton Orient

Wycombe Wanderers v Reading

Charlton Athletic v Forest Green Rovers

Gillingham v Newport County

Stevenage v Southend United

Luton Town v Ipswich Town

Walsall v Crawley Town

Bristol Rovers v Cheltenham Town

Brentford v Cambridge United

Coventry City v Exeter City

Swansea City v Northampton Town

West Bromwich Albion v Millwall

Portsmouth v Birmingham City