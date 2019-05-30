EFL Cup to remain as Carabao Cup after new sponsorship deal

Manchester City won this season's Carabao Cup

The EFL Cup will continue to be known as the Carabao Cup after a new two-year sponsorship of the competition was agreed.

The Thai energy drinks firm became the competition's new title sponsor in June 2017 and will remain so now until 2022.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: "Our partnership with Carabao over the last two seasons has been hugely successful for both parties, allowing us to continue the growth of our competitions on both the domestic and international stage whilst providing Carabao with unparalleled reach to millions of football supporters as they build awareness of their brand and look to convert EFL supporters to Carabao customers.

"I'd like to thank Carabao for their support since 2017 and with an additional two year extension I'm sure both they and the EFL will continue to benefit from the relationship moving forwards."

Manchester City will defend the Carabao Cup next season after they beat Chelsea on penalties at Wembley in February.

The first round of next season's Carabao Cup will take place the week commencing August 12 with the final on March 1 next year.