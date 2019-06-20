Tottenham cool interest in Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United

Tottenham have cooled their interest in Bruno Fernandes despite meeting with his representatives this week, Sky Sports News understands.

Fernandes' agent reached out to the north London club for the meeting, which happened on Wednesday, but Spurs are reluctant to get involved in a bidding war.

Sporting value the midfielder at more than £65m and there is interest from other Premier League clubs, including Manchester United.

Christian Eriksen could be on the move this summer

With Christian Eriksen's future expected to be away from the club, Tottenham are in talks over a number of other midfield targets, including Giovani Lo Celso of Real Betis and Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele.

Spurs had been adamant Fernandes would not be joining the club this summer, and while meeting his representative was a positive step, it remains unlikely the move will happen.