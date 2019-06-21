Heung-Min Son says Tottenham 'want more next season'

Heung-Min Son expects Tottenham to come back stronger next season despite Champions League disappointment in May

Heung-Min Son says Tottenham "want more next season" despite finishing in the Premier League's top four and reaching the Champions League final.

Spurs' campaign ended in disappointment after they fell short against Liverpool in the Champions League final in May.

Son, though, insists Spurs will use that disappointment to return a stronger team for the new campaign.

"It was a crazy season, some incredible moments, of course some disappointments as well," Son told the club's website.

"It was a tough schedule and we had some great results. We finished top four again and reached the Champions League final. Obviously, we were disappointed to lose the final, but we can be very proud.

"The players learned so much from last season and we will want more next season - and I believe we have a good chance to do something. I'm looking forward to coming back stronger."

Son's red card at Bournemouth at the end of last season means he will miss the first two matches of the 2019/20 season

Son will be unavailable for Tottenham's first two matches of the new Premier League season due to suspension. He will miss the opener against Aston Villa and Spurs' early visit to champions Manchester City.

He added: "It will be a very exciting game for us and Villa as well. We'll look forward to playing our first game of the new season at our new stadium. That will be a special day.

"Obviously I'm suspended. That's tough for me because I want to play every game and I'm sorry for the team because I'll miss two games."

Son will be available for the home fixture against Newcastle at the end of August.