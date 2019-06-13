Ben Davies set for Tottenham pre-season after groin surgery

Ben Davies featured 40 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham in 2018/19

Tottenham defender Ben Davies has undergone groin surgery and is expected to resume training with the squad during pre-season.

The Wales international was a surprise inclusion in Ryan Giggs' squad to face Croatia and Hungary in Euro 2020 Qualifiers in June after originally being ruled out following the postponement of his groin treatment.

Davies branded criticism of the Wales manager as unfair after being involved in both European Qualifier defeats against the two nations; the left-back played the full 90 minutes of both ties.

0:38 Ben Davies describes Wales team-mate Gareth Bale as a 'leader' but won't comment on the possibility of him returning to Tottenham if he leaves Real Madrid Ben Davies describes Wales team-mate Gareth Bale as a 'leader' but won't comment on the possibility of him returning to Tottenham if he leaves Real Madrid

Davies was named as a substitute for Tottenham's Champions League final defeat to Liverpool in Madrid, but did not play in the 2-0 defeat at the Estadio Metropolitano on June 1.

His last appearance for Tottenham came in their 2-2 home draw on the last day of the 2018/19 Premier League season against Everton, where the 26-year-old played the full match.

The former Swansea player could make his return following surgery in July as Spurs play pre-season International Champions Cup fixtures against Juventus, Inter Milan and Manchester United on August 8.