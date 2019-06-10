Daniel James is like Ronaldo and Usain Bolt, says Hungary boss Marco Rossi

Daniel James has been compared to Olympic champion Usain Bolt and World Cup winner Ronaldo

Hungary manager Marco Rossi has compared Manchester United-bound winger Daniel James to Usain Bolt and former Brazil striker Ronaldo ahead of his country's European Qualifier with Wales.

James is expected to complete his transfer to United from Swansea, in a deal worth around £18m, after returning from international duty later this week.

The 21-year-old scored four goals and got nine assists for the Swans last season, which earned him his move to Old Trafford.



Rossi admits he is astounded by the speed of Wales international James, saying he has not seen such extreme pace since he played against Ronaldo in Italy.

"James' speed reminds me of Usain Bolt - to be so fast like him is really incredible," Rossi said at his pre-match press conference.

"In the last years I don't remember one player that gave me this sensation.

"His acceleration is so peculiar, which is why Manchester United have bought him.

James impressed under new Brighton boss Graham Potter at Swansea last season

"In the past I played against a very fast player who, for me, was the best after Maradona - Ronaldo.

"He was just not known for speed, but for everything. His acceleration looked like James, though at the moment the skills are a little bit different."