Joe Allen says Man Utd target Daniel James is ready for a big move

Daniel James scored the winner on his competitive debut for Wales against Slovakia in March

Manchester United target Daniel James is ready for a move to a big club according to his Wales team-mate Joe Allen.

James has already agreed personal terms with United - although the clubs have yet to agree a fee - following his successful breakthrough season with Swansea City in the Championship.

Allen was impressed by James' quality when Stoke played Swansea last season and he feels he can make the step up to the Premier League.

Stoke midfielder Allen told Sky Sports News: "I think he [James] is ready for it. I think it's obvious the way he has played all season, especially the second half of the season.

"When we went down to the Liberty [Stadium] with Stoke he was electric on that day - he scored a goal and basically got two lads sent off.

"I think that was a real eye opener for anyone, that this lad is going to go very far in this game, and it seems like this summer it's going to happen for him."

Former Swansea star Allen also feels the 21-year-old winger will have an important role to play for Wales in the future after he scored on his competitive debut against Slovakia in March.

James scored five goals in 38 appearances across all competitions for Swansea last season

"He's an exciting player and one that we've seen develop at a frightening pace in the last year or so," said Allen. "In our home game against Slovakia he got the goal, the winner, and was great all day.

"From a Wales point of view we're hoping that he can put performances in like that for years to come."

The Welsh pair are preparing for two big away games in the quest for Euro 2020 qualification as they face Croatia on Saturday before playing Hungary three days later.

Joe Allen is set to win his 50th cap for Wales when they face Croatia on Saturday

Allen, 29, will win his 50th cap if he plays in the game at the weekend and says it is a huge honour for him.

"[It is] a milestone I've had an eye on for a while now," he said. "I'm really, really proud to reach it and hopefully go a little bit further again.

"It is one of the biggest [achievements] in my career. You go back to being a kid and getting your first cap, I think that's your one and only aim to get number one.

"It's great to have done it by this age and hopefully I can add a few more on top of it as well."