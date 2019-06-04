Tottenham defender Ben Davies makes surprise Wales return after surgery postponed

Ben Davies has postponed groin surgery to play for Wales

Tottenham defender Ben Davies has joined up with the Wales squad after originally being ruled out of the European Qualifiers against Croatia and Hungary.

Davies, 26, had been due to have groin surgery following Spurs' involvement in the Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid on Saturday, where he was an unused substitute.

But an FA Wales statement said: "Ben Davies has joined up with the Wales squad this morning as his scheduled treatment has been postponed."

Davies last appearance came in Spurs' final Premier League game of the season, a 2-2 draw at home to Everton, when he played the full 90 minutes.

Daniel James scored the winning goal for Wales in their opening Euro 2020 Qualifier against Slovakia

Swansea winger Daniel James has also joined up with the squad following the death of his father Kevan.

James, who has agreed personal terms with Manchester United ahead of a proposed £15m move, missed Wales' training camp in Portugal last week after being granted compassionate leave.

Wales boss Ryan Giggs said last Wednesday that James could still miss the Euro 2020 double-header with funeral details yet to be arranged, but the 21-year-old will now be a part of those games.

"For me, football comes second in these situations and it's a case of whatever Dan chooses," Giggs said. "But as a manager, it's great for me to have him, considering what he's done in the last six months."

Wales will play Croatia in Osijek on June 8 before taking on Hungary in Budapest on June 11. Both games are live on Sky Sports.