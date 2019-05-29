Aaron Ramsey out of Wales squad with injury; Gareth Bale included

Aaron Ramsey will miss Wales' games against Croatia and Hungary

Aaron Ramsey has been left out of Wales' 28-man squad for their European Qualifiers next month, but Gareth Bale has been included.

Ryan Giggs' side take on Croatia and Hungary, but will do so without Ramsey, who is still struggling with the hamstring injury he suffered in what turned out to be his final Arsenal game against Napoli in April.

Bale has been called up despite not playing since April and amid speculation that his time at Real Madrid is coming to an end.

Gareth Bale is out of favour at Real Madrid

Ben Davies has been left out, with Tottenham's Champions League final against Liverpool taking place just a week before the trip to Croatia.

Four uncapped players have been included by Giggs; Barnsley duo Ben Williams and Kieffer Moore and Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt receive their first call-ups, while Swansea defender Joe Rodon makes his fourth squad.

Levitt is just 18-years-old and is yet to play for United's first team, while 26-year-old Moore, who played one match for England C three years ago, impressed Giggs by scoring 17 goals in League One this season.

Daniel James, who is set to join Manchester United, also makes the squad despite withdrawing from the recent training camp following the death of his father.

Jonny Williams has received his first call-up in nearly two years after helping Charlton to promotion via the League One play-offs.

Ethan Ampadu has not played since February but does make the squad

Ethan Ampadu, who has not played for Chelsea or Wales since February, has made the cut, while Joe Allen is set to win his 50th cap.

Leeds' Tyler Roberts, who missed the play-offs, is not included, while Chris Maxwell, Paul Dummett, Declan John, Ryan Hedges and Lee Evans are the other players to be left out from the previous squad in March.

Wales squad

Goalkeepers

Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies

Defenders

Ashley Williams, Neil Taylor, Chris Mepham, Chris Gunter, Connor Roberts, Ben Williams, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Tom Lockyer, James Lawrence

Midfielders

Joe Allen, Jonathan Williams, Will Vaulks, David Brooks, Matthew Smith, Dylan Levitt, Dan James

Forwards

Gareth Bale, Ben Woodburn, Harry Wilson, Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo, George Thomas, Sam Vokes, Kiefer Moore