Daniel James withdraws from Wales squad after father passes away

Daniel James will not travel to Portugal with the rest of the Wales squad

Daniel James has withdrawn from Wales' training squad after his father passed away on Tuesday night.

The Swansea winger was due to travel to Portugal for a training camp with his international team-mates but will now stay at home.

"Everyone at Swansea City has been saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Daniel James' father," the Swans said.

"Everyone at the football club sends their condolences and our thoughts are with Daniel and his family at this sad time."

James scored his first Wales goal earlier this season

The Welsh FA also took to Twitter to say: "Our thoughts are with Dan James, his family and friends during this sad time."

James has enjoyed an impressive season, scoring five goals in 38 games as he established himself in the Swansea team and earning his first two Wales caps.

And he has caught the eye of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the 21-year-old set to become Manchester United's first signing of the summer after agreeing personal terms with the club, Sky Sports News understands.