Swansea's Daniel James agrees personal terms with Man Utd

Daniel James is set to become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing at Manchester United

Swansea winger Daniel James has agreed personal terms with Manchester United, Sky Sports News understands.

The two clubs are yet to agree a deal, contrary to reports, but talks are continuing and James is set to become United's first signing of the summer

It is understood United are close to agreeing a £15m fee with the Championship club for James, who has one year left on his contract.

Fact file: Daniel James Name: Daniel Owen James

Daniel Owen James Age: 21

21 Place of birth: Beverley, England

Beverley, England Position: Winger

Winger Club: Swansea City

Swansea City Goals/Assists (18/19): 5/10

5/10 Country: Wales

Wales Int. Caps/Goals: 2/1

James, 21, came close to joining Leeds in January, but the deal fell through on Deadline Day.

Sky Sports News understands James underwent a medical but the Welsh side pulled the plug on the move just hours before the window shut.

James was named in Ryan Giggs' Wales squad for their Portugal training camp ahead of next month's Euro 2020 qualifying round matches against Croatia and Hungary.

1:09 With Manchester United close to agreeing a £15m deal to sign Swansea City winger Daniel James we take a look at all his goals from this season. With Manchester United close to agreeing a £15m deal to sign Swansea City winger Daniel James we take a look at all his goals from this season.

He scored his debut international goal for Wales, under the management of United legend Giggs, during a man-of-the-match display in the 1-0 win over Slovakia in Cardiff in March.

A number of other Premier League sides are also interested in the Wales international, according to Sky sources.

