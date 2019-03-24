Wales 1-0 Slovakia: Daniel James' debut goal gives hosts opening European Qualifiers win

4:07 Highlights from Group E in the European Qualifier between Wales and Slovakia Highlights from Group E in the European Qualifier between Wales and Slovakia

Daniel James' early strike gave Wales a 1-0 win over Slovakia in their opening European Qualifier at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday.

James got the hosts off to a dream start with a thunderous fifth-minute effort, the Swansea winger's first goal for his country on his first competitive start.

Player ratings Wales: Hennessey (8), Connor Roberts (6), Mepham (7), Jamie Lawrence (6), Ben Davies (7), Allen (7), Smith (6), Wilson (8), Brooks (8), James (9), Bale (8)



Subs: Williams (6), Tyler Roberts (7), Vaulks (6)



Slovakia: Dubravka (7), Pekarik (7), Vavro (6), Skriniar (6), Hancko (6), Kucka (6), Lobotka (6), Hamsik (6), Rusnak (7), Duda (6), Mak (8)



Subs: Stoch (7), Safranko (6), Duris (7)



Man of the match: Daniel James

And that was enough to give Ryan Giggs's youthful and energetic side a vital victory with which to kick off their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, with Wales now sitting second in Group E, level on points with both Croatia and Slovakia.

There had been some raised eyebrows when Ryan Giggs named his relatively inexperienced starting lineup, but there were no questions asked when Wales opened the scoring after just five minutes.

⚽️Daniel James scores his 1st international goal, almost 12 and a half years after Gareth Bale scored his 1st goal for @FAWales, also against Slovakia pic.twitter.com/l9dJuOSsSF — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 24, 2019

Harry Wilson's clever flick released David Brooks down the right and despite the Bournemouth winger failing to find his intended target, Slovakia's defence gifted possession straight back to their opponents.

James, though, still had a lot of work to do to find the net from the edge of the area. However, the 21-year-old displayed impressive technique to fire a low drive into the bottom left-hand corner of the net to bring the roof of the Cardiff City Stadium.

Daniel James celebrates his winner in Cardiff

The home team dominated proceedings in the first 45 minutes in the sun-drenched Welsh capital, but worryingly, they only had the one goal to show for their efforts.

And the longer the second period wore on, the more the visitors came into proceedings, forcing an increasingly busy Wayne Hennessey into action, and none more so than nine minutes after the interval.

Team news Gareth Bale captained Wales as veteran skipper Ashley Williams dropped to the bench as Ryan Giggs made 11 changes from Wednesday's 1-0 friendly victory over Trinidad & Tobago. And Anderlecht defender James Lawrence and Swansea winger Daniel James both made first competitive starts.



Meanwhile, Slovakia were unchanged after beating Hungary 2-0 in their opening qualifier on Thursday, with former Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik wearing the captain's armband and Newcastle's Martin Dubravka in goal.

However, the Crystal Palace goalkeeper did well to race off his line and make a vital block to prevent Albert Rusnak from levelling matters, while he also showed impressive reflexes to keep out Michal Duris's close-range header eight minutes from time.

David Hancko should have tucked home the rebound, only to miss his kick with the goal at his mercy, although an equaliser would have been harsh on Wales given their efforts in the game.

Match stats

Wales have now won their opening match in their last three major tournament qualifying competitions

Slovakia are winless in their last seven away games in all competitions (D1 L6) since a 2-1 win in Lithuania in June 2017

Wales have won consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since a run of three in October 2017 under Chris Coleman

Daniel James scored just five minutes into his competitive debut for Wales, with the Dragons' earliest goal in a competitive fixture since March 2007 (Ryan Giggs vs San Marino, three minutes)

Gareth Bale had six shots in this game - his most without finding the net in a home match for Wales since October 2014 (10 vs Cyprus)

Ashley Williams made his 85th appearance for Wales - only Chris Gunter (94) and Neville Southall (92) have played more games for the Dragons

What's next?

Wales travel to World Cup runners-up Croatia for their next Euro 2020 Group E Qualifier on June 8, while Slovakia face a trip to Azerbaijan three days later.