Gareth Bale named in Wales squad for Portugal training camp

Gareth Bale remains a key part of Wales manager Ryan Giggs' plans

Gareth Bale has been included in a 26-man Wales squad for their training camp in Portugal this month.

Bale's future at Real Madrid appears unclear, after head coach Zinedine Zidane said he "did not fit" in his team, with Tottenham and Manchester United linked with a move for him.

But he remains a key part of Ryan Giggs' plans, as he continues preparations for their European Qualifiers against Croatia and Hungary in June.

The training squad also includes Stoke midfielder Joe Allen, Bournemouth's David Brooks and Swansea Dan James, who is understood to have agreed personal terms with Manchester United ahead of a proposed move.

Kieffer Moore helped Barnsley secure promotion to the Sky Bet Championship

Barnsley striker Kieffer Moore has also been called up by Giggs, as have Owen Evans, Dylan Levitt and Nathan Broadhead, after they featured for Wales' youth teams over the past year.

There is also a place for Wolves' 17-year-old midfielder Terry Taylor, who has been capped by Wales at U15 level and Scotland at U17 level, and will join up with the senior squad in the Algarve from June 22-28.

Spurs defender Ben Davies and Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn will be unavailable, however, as their sides' meet in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1.

4:07 Highlights from Group E in the European Qualifiers match between Wales and Slovakia in March Highlights from Group E in the European Qualifiers match between Wales and Slovakia in March

Derby duo Harry Wilson and Tom Lawrence, as well as Aston Villa's Neil Taylor, are also ruled out as they will be taking part in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

Aaron Ramsey - who officially joins Juventus on July 1 after he signed a pre-contractual agreement - and Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu, miss out through injury.