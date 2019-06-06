Daniel James to undergo Manchester United medical
Swansea winger set to become United's first signing of the summer
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 06/06/19 4:13pm
Daniel James will undergo a medical with Manchester United on Thursday ahead of his £18m move from Swansea, Sky Sports News understands.
United are close to completing a deal for the 21-year-old winger and Wales international, who has one-year left on his contract, as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to begin his rebuild of the club.
It is understood the initial fee is worth £15m plus an additional £3m in add-ons, with personal terms already agreed.
James has been with the Wales squad preparing for European qualifiers against Croatia (Saturday) and Hungary (Tuesday) - live on Sky Sports.
Leeds came close to signing James in January on Deadline Day for a fee of £8.5m.
Can James make the step up?
With just one season of senior football under his belt, could James already compete for the wide attacking roles at Manchester United? Is he ready for the leap up to the Premier League?
Analysis by Sky Sports' EFL expert David Prutton:
"Is he good enough for the current incarnation of Manchester United? I don't see why not.
"Why not get someone in who is rapid and confident and has the exuberance of youth to put the cat among the pigeons? They need something to liven them up, so why not give him the chance?
"He can go in there fearless, not to the point where he is careless, but so he can express himself. He has been well coached under Graham Potter at Swansea and now is the chance to show what he can do on a bigger stage.
"He has the kind of electric pace that is reminiscent of United wingers of yesteryear. It will be fascinating to see what happens for him there." (Read the article in full)
Allen: James 'ready' for big move
James' Wales team-mate Joe Allen also believes the 21-year-old is ready to take the step up and move to a big club.
The former Liverpool midfielder told Sky Sports News: "I think he [James] is ready for it. I think it's obvious the way he has played all season, especially the second half of the season.
"When we went down to the Liberty [Stadium] with Stoke he was electric on that day - he scored a goal and basically got two lads sent off.
"I think that was a real eye opener for anyone, that this lad is going to go very far in this game, and it seems like this summer it's going to happen for him."
