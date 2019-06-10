Manchester United-bound Daniel James must get used to getting kicked, says Ryan Giggs

1:24 Ryan Giggs says Daniel James needs to get used to being targeted because of his pace as his profile grows ahead of his transfer to Manchester United. Ryan Giggs says Daniel James needs to get used to being targeted because of his pace as his profile grows ahead of his transfer to Manchester United.

Manchester United-bound winger Daniel James needs to get used to "getting kicked", says Wales manager Ryan Giggs.

James, 21, is on the verge of a move to Old Trafford after United agreed a deal in principle to sign him from Swansea City last week.

United will pay Swansea an initial fee of £15m, plus £3m in add-ons, for James, who has already completed a medical and agreed personal terms.

3:46 Highlights of the European Qualifiers Group E match between Croatia and Wales. Highlights of the European Qualifiers Group E match between Croatia and Wales.

James had a largely quiet afternoon during the 2-1 defeat to Croatia on Sunday. In the rare moments he could utilise his explosive pace, he was targeted by heavy tackling by Croatia's experienced back line - a scenario Giggs says the 21-year-old needs to get used to.

"He's been fine in very difficult circumstances. He's a true professional," Giggs told Sky Sports News.

"With regards to being earmarked and getting kicked in games, that is something he is going to have to get used to. As a winger you know that defenders will try to stop you - fairly or unfairly.

"In Dan's short career he has already come up against that and it is up to him to come up with a way to combat that.

"It's cat and mouse with the defender you are playing against. It always was for me.

"It depends on who you are up against, are they quick or are they slow, are they positionally good?

Daniel James is expected to be unveiled as a Man Utd player later this week

"You have to use your strengths. Dan is as quick as anything and that's what the defenders are fearful of.

"If they drop off five or ten yards then you have to find other ways.

"He's still early in his career but he's done brilliantly. I thought he was fantastic the other day in what were difficult circumstances and he will keep on improving. I'm really pleased with him."

Gunter: James a credit to himself

1:04 Wales defender Chris Gunter says Daniel James "is a credit to himself" with how he has conducted himself amid his impending move to Man Utd. Wales defender Chris Gunter says Daniel James "is a credit to himself" with how he has conducted himself amid his impending move to Man Utd.

Wales defender Chris Gunter praised James for keeping his feet on the ground amid his high-profile move to Manchester United - a transfer which he also believes will benefit Welsh football as a whole.

"He's been a credit to himself in terms of the football side," he said.

"You would not know that stuff has gone on in the past week in terms of what has come out and where he is moving to.

"I thought he played really well on Saturday in difficult circumstances. He was able to get on the ball, when he did he was able to create a couple of really good chances.

"Generally his behaviour and his attitude around the camp has been the same as it always has.

"It's not come as a surprise because he is such level-headed type of guy.

"He'll take everything in his stride going forward and I'm sure he'll be a massive success.

"It's only good for Welsh football that he is going to now to the club he is."