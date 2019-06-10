Jan Vertonghen hopeful Tottenham can keep Christian Eriksen amid Real Madrid interest

Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen remains 'hopeful' that Christian Eriksen will stay at the club next season, despite being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Eriksen has only one year left on his contract in north London and has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid after he admitted he wishes to "try something new".

However, his Spurs team-mate Vertonghen believes that Eriksen, along with manager Mauricio Pochettino and Danny Rose, will remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season.

Eriksen and Vertonghen have been team-mates for nine seasons in total at both Tottenham and Ajax

Speaking ahead of Belgium's European Qualifier against Scotland, Vertonghen told Sky Sports News: "Obviously when the transfer window starts there are a lot rumours, but there were rumours last year and everyone stayed together, so I'm hopeful.

"Christian is a great player. I have known him since he was 16, played with him since he was 16 or 17 [at Ajax] and I hope he's with Tottenham next season. He's an exceptional player."

Both Vertonghen and Eriksen were crucial players in Tottenham's remarkable run to the Champions League final in Madrid but they struggled to make an impact on the night as they crashed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Vertonghen prepares to face Liverpool's Andy Robertson for the first time since the final when Belgium face Scotland on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports, and he admits the loss was hard to take.

Eriksen made 12 appearances for Spurs in the Champions League this season, scoring twice

"Obviously it was a big defeat. I wanted to win that game but only one team can win and at the end Liverpool played well.

"But I was happy I was able to come here [to play with Belgium] to switch off from that loss and focus on the national team.

"It's not about revenge but he [Robertson] played well in final, Liverpool did well. If you win the Champions League, you deserve to win."

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.