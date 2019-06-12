Tottenham in Tanguy Ndombele talks with Lyon over transfer

Tanguy Ndombele has also attracted interest from Juventus, Manchester United and Manchester City

Tottenham are in talks with Lyon over a deal to sign Tanguy NDombele, Sky Sports News understands.

Discussions are understood to be in the early stages and they are still far from agreeing a deal for the 22-year-old France international.

However, according to Sky in Italy, Spurs have made forward steps with Lyon for a player that has also been of interest to Juventus.

Ndombele has six caps for France

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has previously said that both Manchester United and Manchester City made enquiries for the player, but Tottenham have been tracking NDombele since the 2017-18 season as a replacement for Mousa Dembele.

Sky Sports News reported that they were interested in a deal last summer but Dembele stayed at Tottenham before finally moving to Chinese club Guangzhou R&F in January.

NDombele is the top target to replace him, while Spurs are also keen on Monaco's Youri Tielemans.

NDombele joined Lyon from Amiens in August 2017 on an initial loan deal and impressed during his debut campaign, racking up 50 appearances in all competitions.

He completed a permanent move to the Groupama Stadium last summer and was rewarded for his continued fine form with a call up to the France national team last October.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.