Aleksandar Mitrovic signs five-year Fulham contract extension

Aleksandar Mitrovic has signed a five-year Fulham contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2024.

The 24-year-old was Fulham's leading goalscorer last season with 11 Premier League goals despite the club's relegation.

He signed for Fulham in the summer of 2018 for a fee in the region of £22m following a successful loan spell from Newcastle, scoring 12 goals in the second half of the season to help the club win promotion via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

"I feel great. I'm really happy and I'm looking forward to playing here next season," Mitrovic told the club's website.

"There were a lot of clubs interested but in the end I decided to stay here because I'm really happy and settled at Fulham. My kids, wife, all my family are happy here. This is my home and I am really happy to sign a new deal.

"Since the first day I came here I have received a great reception from everyone in the club and the fans. I feel motivated and every morning when I come here to work I am happy. I have found my happiness and passion here."

Director of football operations,Tony Khan added: "Aleksandar Mitrovic has been a huge part of Fulham Football Club since he first arrived here in 2018 and helped fuel our run of 23 consecutive games unbeaten and our subsequent promotion to the Premier League.

"Mitro is a world class goal-scorer at any level and an amazing talent, but he's also an incredible person off the pitch, he's a leader at this football club and a great friend to his team-mates and our entire staff, and he's such a beloved hero to our supporters.