Ryan Babel signs for Galatasaray after Fulham exit

Ryan Babel has joined Galatasaray

Former Liverpool and Fulham forward Ryan Babel has signed for Galatasaray.

The Turkish champions said the 32-year-old had signed a three-year contract in Istanbul.

The Netherlands international was available on a free transfer after leaving Fulham following a six-month spell at Craven Cottage.

Babel challenges Kyle Walker during the Netherlands' Nations League win over England

He scored five goals in 16 Premier League games after joining the club in January but was unable to prevent Fulham from being relegated back to the Sky Bet Championship.

He previously played in Turkey for rivals Besiktas and had spells at Hoffenheim and Ajax after he left Liverpool in 2007.

Babel started both of the Netherlands' Nations League finals games in Portugal earlier this summer, including their 3-1 win over England.

