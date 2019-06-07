Ryan Sessegnon rejects new Fulham contract

Ryan Sessegnon looks set to leave Fulham after turning down a new contract

Ryan Sessegnon has told Fulham he will not be signing a new contract offered to him by the club, Sky Sports News understands.

In May, Sky Sports News reported that Manchester United had made contact with Fulham about a potential deal, while Tottenham are also understood to be interested in the 19-year-old.

SSN understands Sessegnon is eager to stay in London, with Spurs his preferred destination, although there has not been contact between the clubs.

1:23 Take a look at Ryan Sessegnon’s best moments from Fulham’s stay in the Premier League, but will the youngster still be playing for the Cottagers next season? Take a look at Ryan Sessegnon’s best moments from Fulham’s stay in the Premier League, but will the youngster still be playing for the Cottagers next season?

Sessegnon featured 35 times in the Premier League last season, but struggled to recapture the form which saw him score 16 goals in Fulham's Championship promotion-winning season in 2017/18.

Sessegnon is currently preparing for the European U21 Championships with England which starts on June 16, live on Sky Sports.