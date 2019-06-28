Transfer Talk: How Tanguy Ndombele fits at Tottenham

Tottenham are aiming to complete a club-record deal for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

The Transfer Talk podcast is back with another episode as the summer transfer window hots up.

Host Adam Leventhal is joined in studio by Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth and Sky Sports football writer Nick Wright to discuss all the latest moves in the market.

As Tottenham close in on the club-record signing of Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele as well as the addition of Leeds winger Jack Clarke, the panel examine the impact the pair could have at Spurs next season.

Listen to the latest episode of the Transfer Talk podcast: How Ndombele fits at Spurs

Despite being under a transfer ban, Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic. Dharmesh explains all on that deal and where things stand on Frank Lampard's expected return to Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports News north-west reporter Ben Ransom joins the show to provide an updates on Manchester City's pursuits of Leicester defender Harry Maguire and Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder Rodri.

With Benfica's highly-rated attacking midfielder Joao Felix set for Atletico Madrid, Portuguese football expert Felipe Dias shares his knowledge of the deal as well as providing insight into what the future may hold for Premier League target Bruno Fernandes.

Finally, the panel discuss where Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may look to strengthen next after clinching a deal to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.