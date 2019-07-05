Harvey Elliott could leave Fulham

Harvey Elliott made his Premier League debut for Fulham against Wolves last season

Fulham youngster Harvey Elliott could be set to leave the club, with Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid and RB Leipzig among the clubs to be interested, Sky Sports News understands

The 16-year-old has rejected a contract at Fulham and hasn't been named in the club's new intake of scholars.

He made his Fulham debut aged 15 in a Carabao Cup game against Millwall at the start of last season.

Fulham boss Scott Parker also gave Elliott his Premier League debut last season, describing him as an 'unbelievable talent'.

He became the club's youngest ever player to player in the Premier League at 16 years and 30 days when he came on as an 88th-minute substitute in a 1-0 away defeat to Wolves.