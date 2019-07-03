Fulham keen to sign Brentford centre-back Ezri Konsa

Fulham are interested in signing defender Ezri Konsa from west London rivals Brentford, Sky Sports News understands.

The Whites have made strengthening at centre-back a priority this summer and would prefer to sign Konsa on loan.

The 21-year-old, who has two years left on his Bees contract plus the option of a further year, is also being tracked by a host of Premier League clubs.

There have been reports that Wolves are interested, but Sky Sports News has been told that is not the case.

Konsa's contract is understood to contain a release clause in the region of £12m, but the Bees have other contractual protections in place should that be activated.

Konsa joined Brentford from Charlton last summer and played 42 times in the Sky Bet Championship last season.

He was part of the England Under-21 squad that failed to get out of the group stages at the European U21 Championships last month.