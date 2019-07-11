Liverpool fee for Fulham teenager Harvey Elliott to be decided by tribunal

Fulham's Harvey Elliott is regarded as one of the most exciting youngsters in England.

Fulham's compensation from Liverpool for Harvey Elliott is set to be decided by tribunal after the two clubs failed to agree a fee, according to Sky sources.

It is understood Elliott is set to join Liverpool on youth terms after rejecting the offer of a new contract at Craven Cottage.

The 16-year-old holds the record as the youngest player to play in the Premier League, and has attracted interest from other top European clubs such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and RB Leipzig.

He made his Fulham debut aged 15 in the Carabao Cup last September and became the youngest ever Premier League player in a 1-0 defeat against Wolves in May, when he was aged 16 years and 30 days.

Fulham boss Scott Parker, who gave Elliott his Premier League debut last season, described him as an 'unbelievable talent'.

Sky Sports News also believe Elliott will join up with Liverpool's first team, although FA rules dictate U17s cannot sign professional deals.

