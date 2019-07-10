Divock Origi signs long-term Liverpool contract

Divock Origi signed for Liverpool from Lille five years ago

Divock Origi has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool following a series of match-winning performances last season.

The Belgium striker, who had just one year remaining on his previous deal, scored twice in Liverpool's famous 4-0 second-leg win over Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals.

Origi also scored the second goal in their Champions League final win against Tottenham, as well as dramatic winners against Newcastle and Everton in the Premier League.

After signing his new deal, Origi told the Liverpool website: "I'm very happy to be able to sign this contract and it gives you a boost at the beginning of the season.

"I always felt comfortable here. I made steps during my career. I say that I became a man here at this club; I signed when I was 19.

Origi scored twice in the semi-final and once in the final as Liverpool won the Champions League last season

"When we had to make the decision I just wanted to speak with the club first and my entourage, but the feeling was always that I wanted to stay and extend my contract.

"[I want] to keep progressing and trying to maximise the potential and talent I have each and every day. At the end of my career I want to sit back and be proud that I used all of my gifts and talents.

"I think the next years are going to be very special - prime years, maybe - and I'm going to try to use them to the fullest."

Sky Sports News understands there is no release clause in Origi's new deal, underlining Liverpool's commitment to keep the 24-year-old at Anfield.

Origi returned to Liverpool for pre-season training on Monday and is likely to be involved in their first friendly against Tranmere on Thursday.

