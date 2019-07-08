Joe Gomez says Liverpool have unfinished business in Premier League

Joe Gomez is fit again and looking forward to the new season

Joe Gomez says Liverpool have unfinished business in the Premier League after coming so close to winning the title last season.

Gomez formed a formidable central defensive partnership with Virgil van Dijk in the first half of the last campaign before injury curtailed his season, but he's fit and raring to go again.

Speaking to the club's website Gomez was asked if there was a sense of unfinished business among the players with just over a month to go until the new season kicks off: "Definitely. He (Jurgen Klopp) said that this morning in the meeting.

Joe Gomez was injured against Burnley in December

"We can be happy and proud of the achievement but we've got so much more work to do and so many ways to improve as well.

"The Premier League was so close and I think that's all the motivation we need, that we were so close but so far at the same time in the fact that we didn't get it.

"It's something we want to get this year and to do so we can't get complacent or dwell on what happened last season, we have to hit the ground running again now."

The bulk of the Liverpool squad are back in pre-season training now with the first friendly, against Tranmere at Prenton Park in three days time.

"Obviously it is as intense as you'd expect when you first come back, a lot of running and dusting the cobwebs off," Gomez added.

"But it feels good, it's nice to be back. It was nice to end on such a high last season and we just want to carry on where we left off and keep the momentum going."

Joel Matip impressed for Liverpool in the second half of the season

Joel Matip played the bulk of the games at centre-half in Gomez's absence last season - but Gomez is prepared to play wherever he can to help the team: "I've played a number of positions over the years I've been here.

"I like to excel in one and nail that spot but I'm happy to play wherever for the team and the manager.

"It's just about development in whatever way I can and doing all the extra bits I can to develop off the pitch as well as on it. Hopefully things fall into place.

"This is my fifth season now and I've had a lot of experience at the club and learned a lot here. But I'm still so young, I've got so much left to learn. I've got to keep developing, keep progressing and stay hungry."