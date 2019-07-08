Tottenham patient on Ryan Sessegnon as Ben Davies enters talks over new deal

Tottenham are Ryan Sessegnon's preferred choice if he leaves Fulham - Sky sources

Tottenham are staying patient in their pursuit of top left-back target Ryan Sessegnon, Sky Sports News understands.

The 19-year-old is understood to want to join Mauricio Pochettino's squad this summer, putting Spurs at the front of the queue to sign him.

But after securing the signatures of Tanguy Ndombele and Jack Clarke, the club now need to move players out to make room in the squad and accrue new funds.

Among those available is left-back Danny Rose. Spurs are in talks with their other left-back Ben Davies over a new five-year contract, as he and others returned for pre-season on Monday.

Sky Sports News understands Tottenham are in talks with Davies over a new deal

Fulham are also standing firm on their £40m valuation for Sessegnon so far - while Tottenham would hope to negotiate a lower fee.

The clubs are yet to enter direct talks over a deal.

Our reporter Kaveh Solhekol gives us the lowdown on Tottenham's new record-signing Tanguy Ndombele on The Transfer Show.

