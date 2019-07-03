Giovani Lo Celso's Tottenham move stalls over valuation

Giovani Lo Celso has an £88m release clause

Tottenham have put negotiations for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso on hold for now with the two clubs unable to agree on a fee, Sky Sports News understands.

The 23-year-old Argentina international, who has an £88m release clause, is keen to work under Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs.

Tottenham may go back in later for the former Paris Saint-Germain player if they can sell Christian Eriksen, the Denmark midfielder, who has 12 months to run on his contract.

Sky Sports News understands Real Betis are likely to accept a fee worth in the region of £70m for Lo Celso, who registered 16 goals and six assists in 46 club appearances last season.

In terms of potential outgoings, Tottenham are yet to receive a formal offer for Toby Alderweireld, the 30-year-old Belgium centre-back, Sky Sports News has been told.

Alderweireld has a £25m release clause for the remainder of July after Spurs triggered an additional 12-month option in his contract earlier this year.

Sky Sports News also understands Alderweireld's team-mates expect him to be on the club's pre-season tour of Asia.

