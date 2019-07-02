Transfer Talk: Why Romelu Lukaku wants out of Manchester United

Is Romelu Lukaku on his way from Manchester United this summer?

The Transfer Talk podcast is back with another episode as the summer transfer window hots up.

Host Dave Reed is joined in studio by Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth and Belgian football expert Kristof Terreur to discuss all the latest moves in the market.

After Leicester rejected a £70m bid from Manchester United for Harry Maguire, the panel discuss whether the England international is worth a potential world-record fee for a defender.

Kristof also discusses whether Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld could be a viable alternative if United or Manchester City fail in their efforts to sign Maguire.

As well as that, Kristof reveals why Romelu Lukaku wants to leave United, the team that is leading the race to sign Youri Tielemans and the current situation surrounding Belgium international Yannick Carrasco.

With Crystal Palace holding out for £80m for Wilfried Zaha, the panel discuss if Arsenal can afford to buy the Ivory Coast international.

West Ham are also on the agenda after they rejected a bid from an unnamed Chinese club for star striker Marko Arnautovic, while Sky Sports News north-east reporter Keith Downie provides an update on the future of Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff.