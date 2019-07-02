Tottenham sign Tanguy Ndombele for £63m from Lyon

2:13 Sky Sports News' Transfer Talk panel discuss Tanguy Ndombele's imminent arrival at Tottenham, describing it as a 'statement' to the rest of Europe Sky Sports News' Transfer Talk panel discuss Tanguy Ndombele's imminent arrival at Tottenham, describing it as a 'statement' to the rest of Europe

Tottenham have signed midfielder Tanguy Ndombele for a club-record £63m from Lyon.

The 22-year-old has signed a six-year deal with the club until 2025.

Ndombele underwent a medical at a north London hospital on Tuesday before completing the formalities of his move at Tottenham's training ground.

The £63m fee represents a staggering profit for Lyon, who bought Ndombele from Amiens for £7m just 12 months ago.

He arrives at Spurs just hours after Leeds winger Jack Clarke, who signed a four-year deal but will remain at Elland Road on a season-long loan.

Prior to Ndombele and Clarke's arrival, Spurs' most recent signing was Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain 18 months ago.

